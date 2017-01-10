Open Mike Eagle, Sad13 And Nearly 500 Others Join The SXSW 2017 Lineup

01.10.17 1 hour ago

SXSW 2017 has added nearly 500 acts to its musical line-up.

Uproxx favorites like Open Mike Eagle, Sadie Dupuis’ solo project Sad13 and Big Thief have been added to the list along with 495 other acts. Groups like Merchandise, Pill and the “Good As Hell” star Lizzo join the already 200-artist-strong lineup that was previously released and included Downtown Boys, Kweku Collins, Girlpool, Cherry Glazerr, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Stranger Things‘ soundtrackers S U R V I V E.

SXSW Music Festival goes down from March 13-19. Nile Rodgers and Zane Lowe are among the featured speakers. Get overwhelmed by the full lineup here.

For more on SXSW, check out our daily recaps of last year’s event. For more on some of the names added, take a look at our interview with Sad13 where she talked about the creation of her debut album Slugger.

“Part of writing Slugger was me trying to undo some of these songs that I still really love and sing along to, but that I have to roll my eyes at because I disagree with them on a topical level,” she said of the album she’ll be performing at the festival. “It’s funny, because I don’t think a thing like consent have to be considering an unsexy topic.”

And be sure to look for Open Mike Eagle on our list of the best rap releases of the last year.

