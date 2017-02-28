Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sylvan Esso’s glittering, sharp brand of synth-pop is a thing of beauty. Today they’ve shared a brand new song called “Die Young” that will wipe Kesha’s song of the same now right out of your brain and replace it with the same endorphin-spiked pop goodness. It makes me want to live forever, another big pop reference that they easily outshine.

Along with the track, the North Carolina duo have also officially announced that their new album, What Now will be out April 28 via Loma Vista Recordings. But that’s not all — along with the new song and album news, they’ve also shared the news of a one-day festival in their hometown at Shakori Hills in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

That will take place on September 30, and will include sets not just from Sylvan Esso but also acts like Tune-Yards, Wye Oak, Helado Negro, Well$ and more — all artists that Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn count as friends. Festivals that spring from the community are always more enjoyable than corporate sponsored enormous events, so this will likely be a delightful show.

“Die Young” follows up “Kick Jump Twist” and “Radio” as singles off the newly-announced record, the follow-up to the group’s breakout smash self-titled Sylvan Esso from 2014. Look for much more from then in the coming weeks, as they kick off a tour with none other than Flock Of Dimes opening for them. Check out all those dates below.