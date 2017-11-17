‘Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take A Knee)’ Is Neal McCoy’s Country Response To National Anthem Protests

11.17.17 1 min ago

There seems to be a misunderstanding in some circles about the message behind kneeling during the National Anthem: Opposers believe the act is a sign of disrespect towards the United States and the American flag, while Jay-Z recently summed up why National Anthem protestors do what they do: “It’s not about a flag, it’s about justice. That’s not a black or white thing, it’s a human issue.”

Country musician Neal McCoy, who had a pair of No. 1 US Country singles in the mid-’90s with “No Doubt About It” and “Wink,” absolutely doesn’t agree with Jay-Z, and he’s expressed as much in a new song he recently premiered, brazenly titled “Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take A Knee).”

Around The Web

TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKNATIONAL ANTHEMnational anthem protestsNeal McCoy

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP