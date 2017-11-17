Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There seems to be a misunderstanding in some circles about the message behind kneeling during the National Anthem: Opposers believe the act is a sign of disrespect towards the United States and the American flag, while Jay-Z recently summed up why National Anthem protestors do what they do: “It’s not about a flag, it’s about justice. That’s not a black or white thing, it’s a human issue.”

Country musician Neal McCoy, who had a pair of No. 1 US Country singles in the mid-’90s with “No Doubt About It” and “Wink,” absolutely doesn’t agree with Jay-Z, and he’s expressed as much in a new song he recently premiered, brazenly titled “Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take A Knee).”