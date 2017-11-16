Tame Impala’s New ‘Currents’ B-Sides Collection Includes Three Psychedelic New Songs

Tame Impala’s most recent album, 2015’s Currents, clocks in at nearly an hour, and yet, there’s still more to be heard. The band is releasing a collectors edition of the album, and it includes a new EP called Currents B-Sides & Remixes, which is streaming now and includes three new songs: “List Of People (To Try And Forget About),” “Powerlines,” and “Taxi’s Here.” There’s also a remix of “Reality In Motion” by Gum, and a remix of “Let It Happen” by Soulwax.

Zane Lowe premiered opening track “List Of People (To Try And Forget About)” on his Beats 1 Apple Radio show today, and Kevin Parker told him the song first came about “towards the end of Lonerism” and explained why it didn’t make the album:

“I guess maybe one of the reasons it didn’t end up on the album is because it was started on so early and I was kind of so over it by the time I was finishing the album. But by the time I got to finish it, I was really satisfied with it as a song, and as a chunk of my creativity and emotion and stuff.”

The Currents collectors edition is available for pre-order now and is expected to ship around November 17th. Currents B-Sides & Remixes is streaming right now, though, so listen to it below.

