Even by Jimmy Fallon’s standards, the Tonight Show host seemed way more excited and amped than usual while introducing last evening’s musical guests. “I love these guys Tame Impala” Fallon said while holding a copy of their most recent album Currents at his desk. “My favorite jam is ‘Elephant,’ it’s so…play it loud, stream it right now, and it’s so good, and so loud,” he sputtered. “I love this band.” Then he finally got around to introducing the night’s musical entertainment.

Tame Impala totally lived up to his enthusiasm with a mesmerizing performance of their psychedelic Currents cut “Love/Paranoia.” That song’s airing on The Tonight Show was only the third time ever that the band performed it live. Tame Impala played it live for the first time ever last week at a show in Port Chester, New York at the Capitol Theater. It got its second performance this last weekend at the Panorama Music Festival in New York City.

Even while Tame Impala don’t have much more going on this Summer, the group’s front man and main creative force Kevin Parker has remained pretty busy. In June, he faced off against super-producer Mark Ronson in a “battle” at Governor’s Ball, where the pair debuted a brand new track featuring SZA. More recently, he made his own mix of Mick Jagger’s new single “Gotta Get A Grip.”

You can watch Tame Impala’s performance of “Love/Paranoia” in the video above.