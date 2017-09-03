Taylor Swift Releases Her Next Single, ‘Ready For It,’ Following A Preview During ESPN College Football

09.03.17 1 hour ago

Taylor Swift’s return is in full swing ahead of the release of her latest album ,Reputation, in November. The first single and video, “Look What You Made Me Do,” had inspired a wide array of reactions from fans and the “death” of the old Taylor, but now we have the second single and an early reception that is far more typical for the pop star.

Swift teamed with ABC to preview her latest song, “Ready for It” during the ESPN college football game between Florida State and Alabama on Saturday night, providing a soundtrack to the intro of the game. She followed that up by releasing the full single on Sunday morning, giving fans some positive news in the face of the latest news on the world stage. It’s definitely more upbeat than “Look What You Made Me Do” and just the responses to ABC’s pair of tweets with the promos previewing the track bode well for its release.

