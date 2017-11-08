The world is rapidly approaching peak Taylor Swift, a phenomenon that will hit its apex when Reputation is finally released this Friday, November 10th. The album lead-up has been quite the whirlwind, as it included everything from perceived Kanye West beef to the mega-viral “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Speaking of videos, just days before Reputation is set to hit shelves, Swift has shared three behind-the-scenes clips that pull the curtain back on the production of her clips for “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It.”

The videos confirm several things we already believed to be true: Big productions like these two took a lot of time and effort, the sets are large and complicated, and there are plenty of costumes and green screens. The obvious aside, the clips are also an interesting look at all the moving parts involved in these big-budget productions that we may not have fully realized. Swift also previously shared behind-the-scenes footage of the songwriting process of “Gorgeous,” and since that video is part of a series, there’s more of those to come.

The videos are only playable on Apple Music, so check them out here, here, and here. Also, revisit the “Look What You Made Me Do” video here and the “Ready For It” video here.