Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Membership to the Taylor Swift’s infamous squad has always been pretty selective, but it looks like we might have a newest member. In the latest behind the scenes video from “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift buddies up with a rodent co-star, offering to take it home as a pet when the filming is done.

The clip gives insight into the crafting of “The Birdcage” portion of the video, with Swift quite comfortable swinging in the giant set piece. “This is where I was meant to be,” she shouts from her birdcage swing, taking any of the discomfort of filming awkward scenes in stride.

But the most memorable bit is shared with her rat co-star. Even as the rodent sits on a dinner plate in front of Swift, she can’t help fawning over how cute it is. “Your eyes are closing like my cats do,” she says while petting the creature, realizing that her plan to take it home might not sit well with her other pets. “They’ll try to really murder you hard,” she jokes.

Check out the new footage above as it precedes the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. “Look What You Made Me Do” has spent the last three weeks topping the Billboard 200 (which could end soon), and precedes Swift’s upcoming new album, Reputation, due on November 10.