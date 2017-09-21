Taylor Swift’s Newest Squad Member Is A Rodent In ‘The Birdcage’ Behind-The-Scenes Clip

#Taylor Swift
09.21.17 11 mins ago

Membership to the Taylor Swift’s infamous squad has always been pretty selective, but it looks like we might have a newest member. In the latest behind the scenes video from “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift buddies up with a rodent co-star, offering to take it home as a pet when the filming is done.

The clip gives insight into the crafting of “The Birdcage” portion of the video, with Swift quite comfortable swinging in the giant set piece. “This is where I was meant to be,” she shouts from her birdcage swing, taking any of the discomfort of filming awkward scenes in stride.

But the most memorable bit is shared with her rat co-star. Even as the rodent sits on a dinner plate in front of Swift, she can’t help fawning over how cute it is. “Your eyes are closing like my cats do,” she says while petting the creature, realizing that her plan to take it home might not sit well with her other pets. “They’ll try to really murder you hard,” she jokes.

Check out the new footage above as it precedes the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. “Look What You Made Me Do” has spent the last three weeks topping the Billboard 200 (which could end soon), and precedes Swift’s upcoming new album, Reputation, due on November 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSLook What You Made Me DoReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP