Taylor Swift Was Booed At Her Best Friend’s Wedding, But It Wasn’t Over Music

#Taylor Swift
09.05.17 28 mins ago

Taylor at Abigail's wedding today. They both look absolutely stunning❤️😍 Congratulations Abigail and Matt!!

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on

In this age of constant exposure, fans basically expect their favorite stars to be available to them at all times. The thing is, though, that figures like Taylor Swift are people too, so sometimes they want to take some time away from the spotlight to do things like attend their best friend’s wedding. That’s what Swift did this weekend, when she was a bridesmaid at the nuptials of longtime pal Abigail Anderson, but even at a personal, non-public event like that, she wasn’t out of the woods.

Kitty 🎄#ChristmasCard2016

A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSTAYLOR SWIFT

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP