Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘Call It What You Want’ Is Here For Your Weekend Soundtrack

#Taylor Swift
Features Writer
11.03.17

We’re just one week away from the release of Reputation, Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated follow up to 1989, and it’s safe to say that Swifties are getting more than a little anxious. In all fairness, Swift has been releasing new singles — ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ ‘… Are You Ready For It?,” and “Gorgeous” — quite regularly in the weeks before Swift unleashes Reputation on the world.

The latest single, “Call It What You Want,” got a handwritten Instagram teaser, sending fans into their usual sleuthing mode trying to decode the lyrics: “Holding my breath / Slowly I say / ‘You don’t need to save me / Call it what you want / But would you run away with me?” …”Yes.”

The track dropped at midnight on Friday, giving you the perfect soundtrack to your weekend. The romantic ballad feels the most like a throwback to 1989, with references to current and lost loves. Prepare to have the hook “my baby’s fit like a daydream” stuck on a loop in your head for the foreseeable future.

Swift has been taking control of the narrative in an impressive way with Reputation, but we’ll see if that translates into a solid, cohesive album that fans have come to expect.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSCall It What You WantReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP