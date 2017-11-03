Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re just one week away from the release of Reputation, Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated follow up to 1989, and it’s safe to say that Swifties are getting more than a little anxious. In all fairness, Swift has been releasing new singles — ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ ‘… Are You Ready For It?,” and “Gorgeous” — quite regularly in the weeks before Swift unleashes Reputation on the world.

The latest single, “Call It What You Want,” got a handwritten Instagram teaser, sending fans into their usual sleuthing mode trying to decode the lyrics: “Holding my breath / Slowly I say / ‘You don’t need to save me / Call it what you want / But would you run away with me?” …”Yes.”

The track dropped at midnight on Friday, giving you the perfect soundtrack to your weekend. The romantic ballad feels the most like a throwback to 1989, with references to current and lost loves. Prepare to have the hook “my baby’s fit like a daydream” stuck on a loop in your head for the foreseeable future.

Swift has been taking control of the narrative in an impressive way with Reputation, but we’ll see if that translates into a solid, cohesive album that fans have come to expect.