We’re just one week away from the release of Reputation, Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated follow up to 1989, and it’s safe to say that Swifties are getting more than a little anxious. In all fairness, Swift has been releasing new singles — ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ ‘… Are You Ready For It?,” and “Gorgeous” — quite regularly in the weeks before Swift unleashes Reputation on the world.
The latest single, “Call It What You Want,” got a handwritten Instagram teaser, sending fans into their usual sleuthing mode trying to decode the lyrics: “Holding my breath / Slowly I say / ‘You don’t need to save me / Call it what you want / But would you run away with me?” …”Yes.”
The track dropped at midnight on Friday, giving you the perfect soundtrack to your weekend. The romantic ballad feels the most like a throwback to 1989, with references to current and lost loves. Prepare to have the hook “my baby’s fit like a daydream” stuck on a loop in your head for the foreseeable future.
Swift has been taking control of the narrative in an impressive way with Reputation, but we’ll see if that translates into a solid, cohesive album that fans have come to expect.
