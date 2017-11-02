Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. pic.twitter.com/nTmlQUzmFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2017

The rollout of Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated new album Reputation continued early this morning, with what looks to be clues about another song off the record, presumably called, “Call It What You Want.” Regardless of what we call it, tonight at midnight, something is going to happen, as the Twitter and Instagram posts Tayor shared clearly indicate.

Written out here’s the lyrics she used to tease the new song: “Holding my breath / Slowly I say / ‘You don’t need to save me / Call it what you want / But would you run away with me?” …”Yes.”

Earlier this week, Taylor shared some behind-the-scenes home videos of what went into the songwriting process for her third single, “Gorgeous.”

That song follows up her video-focused, world-stopping first single “Look What You Made Me Do,” which held the No. 1 spot ever so briefly, and fanned the flames around a lot of rumors about her feud with Kim and Kanye.

But the second single, “…Ready For It?” was back to romance-driven pop, and even if the video was a sci-fi showdown, the relationship angles that Taylor is well known for writing about have been the strongest in that song. Maybe that’s why fans connected with it so much. It looks like tonight’s single will fall into that camp, so stay tuned for that to come at midnight EST.