Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taylor Swift’s newest album Reputation is full of many more pop-oriented twists and turns than anything she’s ever released before, including her 2014 hit 1989, and the latest behind-the-scenes video she’s shared details the making of one of the most processed and manipulated songs on the album.

All the vocal processing on “Delicate” is stripped back in the first part of three clips that Taylor shared last night, as she sings the song unadorned into the mic, and then gets a snippet of it back with the kind of vocal effects added that most of us still associate with Imogen Heap.

In the second clip, above, she tries to parse out where the rhythms on a particularly syncopated section is, and notices the camera right at the end of the filming session. The final clip gets much more goofy, as Taylor, Shellback (the producer name of Karl Johan Schuster), and Max Martin are almost finished with their creation, and begin to get a little goofy. Toward the end of this clip, Taylor flips the camera around so fans can see the recording studio, and notes the dancing and silliness “means he likes it!’

It’s easy to see why, too, though Reputation is easily Taylor’s most flawed album to date, “Delicate” is one of the standouts. Listen below if you haven’t heard it yet.