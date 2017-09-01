Getty Image

Taylor Swift’s grand return to music hasn’t exactly been a rousing, critical success. Not only was her return single “Look What You Made Me Do,” mostly met with a collective “meh,” but the video brought about accusations of stealing from Beyonce. Then people put together the fact that Taylor’s new album Reputation is slated to drop on the same day as the anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mother, and that led to more blowback for Taylor.

Still, the song has been a commercial success, smashing Youtube records and serving as proof of Taylor’s continued dominance. One of her staunchest and most vocal supporters throughout the whole ordeal has been the director of the “Look What You Made Me Do” video Joseph Khan. He went on the defensive against the allegations that Taylor was copying Beyonce in the video, and now he’s on the offensive, taking shots at her famous foes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The beef there runs deep, and is nearly a decade old, but with some of the lyrics from the song and shots from the video perceived as jabs at the couple, it appears reignited and now Khan is calling them out for their support of Donald Trump. After tweeting out a series of accolades that “Look What You Made Me Do” has racked up in less than a week, Khan then took aim at Kim and Kanye, first pointing out Kim’s supporting Trump before being called out, then posting a picture from the infamous Kanye and Trump rendezvous outside the Trump Tower in New York.