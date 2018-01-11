One of the most talked about tracks from Taylor Swift’s recent Reputation was “End Game,” as the song brought together two seemingly diametrically opposed musical forces, Ed Sheeran and Future, on one song. And, it worked. Now, the three megastars have come together for a music video for the cut, which is set to debut at midnight tonight on Swift’s recently launched social media app, The Swift Life. In a preview released on this morning’s Good Morning America, Swift provided a glimpse of what is to come.

The teaser confirms that both Sheeran and Future are appearing in the flesh for the video, while fast cars, huge boats, and fireworks all add to the larger-than-life feel. We’ll get Taylor Swift racing on a motorcycle, partying at a bar with Sheeran, and sailing the high seas with Future. It looks bold and glossy in the same way that her music for this cycle has been, offering up a visual component that at worst can be said to be completely appropriate.

“End Game” will be the third video from Reputation, following “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” Check out the teaser for it above and look for Swift on her massive stadium tour that might not be selling that well.