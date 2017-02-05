I JUST SAW TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORM I DONT WANNA LIVE FOREVER FOR THE FIRST TIME AND I AM DEAD. DECEASED. DONE. #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/f8qR70DHmn — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) February 5, 2017

Taylor Swift‘s sole 2017 tour date has apparently come and gone. Excellent news if you need a pop megastar to join your book club, possibly disappointing if you were counting on partying like it was 1989 all over again.

The chart-topping friendship enthusiast was among the attractions at the promotional curiosity known as the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert. (“Where were you during the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert?” your grandchildren will ask you huddle down in your doom bunker.) Taylor was without former 1D dude Zayn, but that didn’t prevent her from giving their Fifty Shades Darker cut “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” its concert debut.

The sixteen-song set leaned heavy on 1989 hits (a nice surplus to have) and crossover pop-country smashes, while also providing some intriguing newness. The Houston crowd were treated to Taylor’s first performance of Little Big Town’s country #1 “Better Man,” which was penned by the squad assembler. Taylor’s co-penned Calvin Harris track “This Is What You Came For” was also served up on Saturday.

“I have to be really honest with you about something: As far as I know, I’m doing one show in 2017. And as far as I know, this is that one show,” explained the Grammy magnet. “So what I’m trying to tell you is, by coming here tonight, you’re essentially attending 100 percent of my tour dates for the year, so thank you! You’re the crowd in my most recent daydreams, when I’m thinking about being onstage, so I was wondering: If you don’t feel like dancing for yourself or screaming for yourself, you don’t feel in the mood or whatever, you’re like stressed out, would you do it for me tonight?”

Remember: There are only two levels of Taylor Swift. Maximum exposure and whatever this calm before the next wave of maximum exposure is. Best to go with whichever mode as it happens.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Billboard)