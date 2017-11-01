Taylor Swift Shares Home Videos Of Her Writing ‘Gorgeous’ For A Behind The Scenes DirecTV Series

#Taylor Swift
11.01.17 36 mins ago

The motives behind Taylor Swift’s music are endlessly speculated about, and it seems like they always will be: Is she really still upset about the whole Kanye West thing? Did she actually write a song about Jake Gyllenhaal’s scarf? These are things we may never know (despite how badly we want to), but now it looks like she’s ready to pull back the curtain at least a little bit on her songwriting process, in a new behind the scenes series from DirecTV and AT&T.

The first episode of The Making Of A Song is online now, and in it, we see footage, which it looks like Swift shot herself with a laptop webcam, of the singer writing “Gorgeous.” It begins literally with the first day, where we see Taylor playing an extremely early version of the song on electric guitar, which provides an interesting look at what these Reputation songs might sound like if Swift stuck with the more country-oriented direction she began her career with.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSDIRECTVGorgeousReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP