We’re less than a month away from Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation now, and relative to the breakneck pace of life on the internet, it’s been a while since we heard new music from Swift. “Ready For It” dropped over a month ago, but very soon, there will be a new song to obsess over, since Swift is now teasing a new track called “Gorgeous.”

Swift just shared a brief video on Instagram teasing the song, and it features the title written in a Kanye West-like gothic font on a purple background. As for the audio, all we hear is what sounds like a baby saying “gorgeous,” followed by some pretty “out there” synth sounds that would feel at home on an Animal Collective release. The two other Instagram posts that sandwich this one report that tonight at midnight EST, the song will be available everywhere.

Aside from prepping for this new release, Swift has been active in recent days: She’s readying her own social media platform called “The Swift Life,” she’s talking to her fans on Instagram, and she’s been sending flowers to Cardi B and a police officer who was shot during the Las Vegas mass shooting.

