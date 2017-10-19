Taylor Swift Teases A New Song Called ‘Gorgeous’ That Has Baby Talk And Weird Synths

#Taylor Swift
10.19.17 2 hours ago

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

We’re less than a month away from Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation now, and relative to the breakneck pace of life on the internet, it’s been a while since we heard new music from Swift. “Ready For It” dropped over a month ago, but very soon, there will be a new song to obsess over, since Swift is now teasing a new track called “Gorgeous.”

Swift just shared a brief video on Instagram teasing the song, and it features the title written in a Kanye West-like gothic font on a purple background. As for the audio, all we hear is what sounds like a baby saying “gorgeous,” followed by some pretty “out there” synth sounds that would feel at home on an Animal Collective release. The two other Instagram posts that sandwich this one report that tonight at midnight EST, the song will be available everywhere.

Aside from prepping for this new release, Swift has been active in recent days: She’s readying her own social media platform called “The Swift Life,” she’s talking to her fans on Instagram, and she’s been sending flowers to Cardi B and a police officer who was shot during the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Watch to the quick teaser video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSGorgeousReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP