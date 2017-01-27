Watch Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Get Angry And Passionate In The ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever’ Video

01.27.17
Taylor Swift made her return following the blockbuster success of 1989 in a steamy duet for the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack. with none other than One Direction’s Zayn Malik.

We already knew that, but we didn’t know the video would feature Taylor and Zayn essentially acting out the toxic love story they’re singing about. The video, which dropped circa midnight tonight is full of dark, intriguing hotel scenes and all the sexual tension you could ever want, even if the two pop stars never even touch. In fact, they’re both so frustrated in the clip that they each get violent — throwing things at the wall and struggling with very intense emotions. Who hasn’t been there, right?

The video was filmed at London’s iconic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, which explains its dark and stormy aesthetic. The hotel was built in 1873 and located across from King’s Cross Station. Grant Singer, who has directed music videos for The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Skrillex, directed it. The song itself was written specifically for the film by Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew. It went straight to number one in 85 countries on iTunes, end even the haters can’t really argue with a number like that. Watch above and look for the video out on 2/10.

