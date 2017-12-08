Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

James Corden took his “Take A Break” segment to a grander scale on Thursday’s Late Late Show, subbing in for the general manager of The Forum in Los Angeles. This happened on the night of IHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball concert. That means Corden had to corral the likes of Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, and Sam Smith throughout the night, making sure they were in top form for their performances.

Corden had no problems making sure the performers were comfortable, putting Smith on voice rest and proving to Sheeran that he was completely safe with him at the helm. But One Direction members Niall Horan and Liam Payne might’ve gotten the best end of the deal when Corden helps Horan into his massage chair and then spoons with Payne during some quality TV time.

But it is his final chore that tops them all and shows Corden trying his best. Once your phone rings and Taylor Swift says she needs help, you drop everything. The only problem is that Swift didn’t expect Corden to actually step in to replace one of her fallen backup dancers, something he decides to do on his own. He slaps on his best fishnet shirt and puts on his creativity cap to learn the routine for “Look What You Made Me Do.”