Taylor Swift is a songwriter who conquered the world of country music and transitioned to become one of the most successful and recognizable pop stars in the world. Limp Bizkit is a ’90s nu metal act that briefly captivated both alternative music and MTV audiences with songs about “nookie” and a George Michael cover. The two have literally nothing to do with each other. But what this mashup video discovered by NME presupposes is: maybe they do?

In this very unofficial YouTube clip, portions of Swift interviews and song are taken out of context and spliced together to form into a Limp Bizkit parody. Dubbed “Swiftbikzit,” a line like “this sick beat” takes on a whole new context when placed over a filthy guitar line and modified vocals that sound like a backwards-hat-wearing bro growl. The song is called “Edgy, Sexy ‘N’ Cool,” taken from an interview quote from Swift where she notes “it’s more important to be edgy, sexy, and cool than anything else.”

But the highlight of the song comes in a perfect bit of editing, that has Swift admitting to chopping up cats, and then listing off her favorite ones to mutilate. “I like to chop up British Shorthair, Scottish Fold, Himalayan, Exotic Shorthair, Exotic Longhair, Sphynx Cat, Munchkin, and Siamese,” she raps. Later, the theme reoccurs when she laments waking up “to piles of dead cats all over the floor.”

Taylor Swift’s upcoming new album, Reputation, comes out November 10th. It will probably sound nothing like the Taylor Swift mashup Limp Bizkit parody video, which you can watch above.