Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A few weeks back, Taylor Swift ground the Internet to a halt by finally unveiling the first single from her forthcoming album Reputation. Titled, “Look What You Made Me Do,” the song sounded like an attempt to take on all of her would-be haters, including Kanye West. Reaction was decidedly mixed to the music, but a whole hell of a lot of people really came to enjoy the accompanying music video which, at the end, featured a variety of different “Taylors” wearing memorable outfits from different periods of her career.

Today, Swift decided to share a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of that video, featuring all of the different looks that she wears throughout. “This is where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated,” she explains while a camera pans over racks and racks of dresses and tops. “One of the craziest things about this video is that it’s kind of like calling back to looks of previous album cycles.” From there, she pulls different pieces down and shows them off like a red-sequined outfit from a previous tour and the “Not A Lot Going On” shirt from the “22” video.

You can catch Taylor talking about all of her looks in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video above.