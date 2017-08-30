Big Machine

Taylor Swift’s (GET READY FOR IT) Reputation as a colossal pop star remains intact. Her latest video is already smashing records with ease. Maybe it’s all the attention the detail that keeps her promo’s view count climbing higher and higher.

The Joseph Kahn directed clip was more warmly received than the teaser image that preceded it and so much so that “Look What You Made Me Do” now holds the crown for most global streams on YouTube in a 24-hour span. Taylor’s video notched an insane 43.2 million views within 24 hours. That shatters Psy’s previous record total of 36 million views for “Gentleman” achieved in 2013. Not only that, but “Look What You Made Me Do” also bested Adele’s “Hello” for best ever 24-hour Vevo view count. It’s almost as if this Taylor Swift character is a remarkably popular recording artist or something along those lines. Plus, Taylor’s sly arrangement with Ticketmaster helped boost her impressive totals.

Taylor’s status as a divisive figure has invited a healthy share of backlash, but these numbers really drive home that she still has stadium-packing drawing power. At the time of publishing, the delightfully meta Taylor Swift clip is at over 64 million views and counting. Are 1 million of those views from folks trying to make their own “which Taylor are you quizzes?” Probably and that’s more than alright.

(Via Billboard)