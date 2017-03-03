Ranking Kanye West's Best Feuds

Ed Sheeran Casually Spoils When We Can Expect New Music From Taylor Swift

03.03.17
‘Tis the season (for Ed Sheeran to spoil Taylor Swift’s plans for world domination). When asked by the BBC about the high points in his career, the Ron Weasley of pop stars, whose new album, ÷ (pronounced “divide”), came out today, answered, “I think this year is going to be the high point. I have a feeling about it. Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing of albums around me released them all last year — people like Beyoncé and The Weekend and Bruno Mars.” Now Beyoncé is going to release a new album, out of spite. But she’s not Sheeran’s only top-40 competition.

“Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year,” he said. “Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

Swift’s last album, 1989, sold 1.3 million copies in its first week of release in late-October. According to my calculations, if the “Shake It Off” singer were to time around her next album around Christmas, the busiest shopping season of the year, then she’ll sell approximately ALL the copies. It’s not a bad strategy, considering her stiffest competition will be like A Very Neil Diamond Christmas. I wonder how Tay feels about Sheeran dropping the news, though. Hopefully it doesn’t fracture their cat mug-based friendship.

