Taylor Swift’s New Music Teaser Looks Like It Could Be A Direct Response To Kim And Kanye

#Kim Kardashian #Taylor Swift #Kanye West
08.21.17 58 mins ago

Rumors of Taylor Swift’s sixth album have been circling for a couple weeks now, and last week when she completely cleared all of her social media channels, it seemed to indicate that a new record was imminent. Today, amid rumors that she’d drop a new song around 2 PM EST, she posted this shaky clip to Twitter. Am I wrong in assuming it looks like… a snake? The emoji that’s been used profusely by fans of Kim and Kanye to attack Taylor for purportedly agreeing to Kanye’s “Famous” line and then doubling back on said promise?

