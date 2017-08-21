Rumors of Taylor Swift’s sixth album have been circling for a couple weeks now, and last week when she completely cleared all of her social media channels, it seemed to indicate that a new record was imminent. Today, amid rumors that she’d drop a new song around 2 PM EST, she posted this shaky clip to Twitter. Am I wrong in assuming it looks like… a snake? The emoji that’s been used profusely by fans of Kim and Kanye to attack Taylor for purportedly agreeing to Kanye’s “Famous” line and then doubling back on said promise?
Taylor Swift’s New Music Teaser Looks Like It Could Be A Direct Response To Kim And Kanye
Caitlin White 08.21.17 58 mins ago
