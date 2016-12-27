Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift Surprises Her Oldest Fan With A Private Backyard Concert

12.27.16 21 hours ago 2 Comments

Taylor Swift didn’t release an album this year, but in many ways, the “Bad Blood” singer still dominated 2016. She won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for 1989; starred in an Apple Music commercial; donated over $1 million to charity; got her own television station; and performed in front of 80,000 people — what did you do? To cap off 2016, Swift performed a private backyard concert for her oldest fan, 96-year-old World War II veteran Cyrus Porter, who told Ozarks First that “I’ve been to two concerts. Memphis and St. Louis. Look what [Swift] does… she puts on a show no one else puts on.” A family member added, “He was excited. He was like dancing to the beat… what he thought was the beat of the music and having a great time with it.”

When asked by a reporter if there’s anything else he’s a huge fan of, Porter replied, “No. No. No. No not – you know. No.” Take that, Katy Perry.

On Monday afternoon, Swift visited Porter’s Missouri home, where she took selfies and performed “Shake It Off.” His grandchild, Robert Frye, tweeted, “It’s a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!” He later added, “Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!!”

This is one instance where Swift’s surprise face is appropriate.

TAGSTAYLOR SWIFT

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP