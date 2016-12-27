It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

Taylor Swift didn’t release an album this year, but in many ways, the “Bad Blood” singer still dominated 2016. She won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for 1989; starred in an Apple Music commercial; donated over $1 million to charity; got her own television station; and performed in front of 80,000 people — what did you do? To cap off 2016, Swift performed a private backyard concert for her oldest fan, 96-year-old World War II veteran Cyrus Porter, who told Ozarks First that “I’ve been to two concerts. Memphis and St. Louis. Look what [Swift] does… she puts on a show no one else puts on.” A family member added, “He was excited. He was like dancing to the beat… what he thought was the beat of the music and having a great time with it.”

When asked by a reporter if there’s anything else he’s a huge fan of, Porter replied, “No. No. No. No not – you know. No.” Take that, Katy Perry.

On Monday afternoon, Swift visited Porter’s Missouri home, where she took selfies and performed “Shake It Off.” His grandchild, Robert Frye, tweeted, “It’s a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!” He later added, “Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!!”

This is one instance where Swift’s surprise face is appropriate.