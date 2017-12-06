Taylor Swift Shakes Off The Haters In The Poem She Wrote For Her First ‘Reputation’ Era ‘Vogue’ Cover

Now that Taylor Swift’s Reputation is out in the world, Swift is back to re-establishing herself as a magazine queen: Aside from her own magazines she released with the new album, she was just one of a few people collectively named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year,” and she’s also covering the January issue of Vogue‘s UK edition.

Aside from a stylish photoshoot, the upcoming Vogue issue also includes a new poem penned by Swift: In “The Trick To Holding On,” she writes about dealing with haters and the adversity by respecting yourself and learning to let go.

Read “The Trick To Holding On” below.

