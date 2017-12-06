Thank you @Edward_Enninful, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for your passion, spirit and contagious laughter on set. @BritishVogue #NewVogue pic.twitter.com/cQiufPKkDS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 4, 2017

Now that Taylor Swift’s Reputation is out in the world, Swift is back to re-establishing herself as a magazine queen: Aside from her own magazines she released with the new album, she was just one of a few people collectively named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year,” and she’s also covering the January issue of Vogue‘s UK edition.

Aside from a stylish photoshoot, the upcoming Vogue issue also includes a new poem penned by Swift: In “The Trick To Holding On,” she writes about dealing with haters and the adversity by respecting yourself and learning to let go.

Read “The Trick To Holding On” below.