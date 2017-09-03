Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It’ Is Being Met With Enthusiasm And Glee

Getty Image

Taylor Swift continues the slow crawl towards the release of her new album Reputation in November, now with the surprise release of a second single “Ready For It.” Taylor chose to skip the typical Friday release of new music, instead choosing to drop the song in the middle of the night after previewing “Ready For It” on ABC during the big college football clash between Alabama and Florida State.

The new track is set to be the opener for Reputation, and features a thumping production with plenty of rap-ish elements sprinkled in, including Taylor’s delivery of some of the lyrics, and while her first single “Look What You Made Me Do” was met with a more tepid response, “Ready For It” is getting the type of enthusiastic reaction more befitting for pop royalty.

Even with the mild response to her first single, it’s not all doom and gloom for Taylor. Her new music is set to be the soundtrack to the college football season on ESPN and ABC, and despite what the Twitter echo chamber may have been saying, “Look What You Made Me Do” has been a rousing success, smashing Youtube records and topping Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

With the immediate reactions to “Ready For It,” the new single might soar to the top of the chart in record time as well.