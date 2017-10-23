…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Taylor Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” was a statement, a visual declaration that the old Taylor (every last version) is dead. The clip absolutely dominated the internet for those next few days, and it looks like her next video might do the same thing, but for a different reason. The “Look What You Made Me Do” video showed the many sides of Swift, and now, the “…Ready For It?” video is revealing it all, since Swift is sort of naked in it.

She revealed that the video will be out “Thursday night” (October 26th) in a short teaser clip of the upcoming video she posted on Instagram this morning. There’s a lot going on in the 15-second video: We see clips of Swift in a black cloak, some dark sci-fi environments, and Swift showing a lot of CGI, light up skin, as she looks like a nude Tron character (or like Scarlett Johansson’s character from Ghost In The Shell) while battling some mysterious and sinister creatures in the buff. The song itself was met with wild enthusiasm when it was released as a single last month, so it feels like the racy and ambitious video could see a similarly fanatical reaction.

Watch the teaser above.