Taylor Swift Is Kind Of Naked In Her Intense Sci-Fi ‘…Ready For It?’ Video Teaser

#Taylor Swift
10.23.17 11 mins ago

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Taylor Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” was a statement, a visual declaration that the old Taylor (every last version) is dead. The clip absolutely dominated the internet for those next few days, and it looks like her next video might do the same thing, but for a different reason. The “Look What You Made Me Do” video showed the many sides of Swift, and now, the “…Ready For It?” video is revealing it all, since Swift is sort of naked in it.

She revealed that the video will be out “Thursday night” (October 26th) in a short teaser clip of the upcoming video she posted on Instagram this morning. There’s a lot going on in the 15-second video: We see clips of Swift in a black cloak, some dark sci-fi environments, and Swift showing a lot of CGI, light up skin, as she looks like a nude Tron character (or like Scarlett Johansson’s character from Ghost In The Shell) while battling some mysterious and sinister creatures in the buff. The song itself was met with wild enthusiasm when it was released as a single last month, so it feels like the racy and ambitious video could see a similarly fanatical reaction.

Watch the teaser above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSReady For ItTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP