Last night, Taylor Swift kicked off a whole new controversy with her years-long rival Kanye West, but not the one she had probably hoped to create. Around the same time fans of both artists were poring over her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” trying to pick out which lines were about The Life Of Pablo rapper — “I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage” — people on Twitter began to realize something seemingly egregious about the planned release date for her full album Reputation.

Taylor and her label had advertised that the album would drop later this year on November 10th. What they failed to realize was that that also happens to be be the 10th anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mother Dr. Donda West.

Fans of Kanye were understandably upset at that Taylor would choose to drop the brand new album on a date filled with as much emotional pain as that one, but according to the singer’s record label, the entire thing is just an unfortunate coincidence.

Speaking to Complex, a representative for Universal explained that, “It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases.” They added that “There is no correlation,” between the two dates.

So there you have it, it’s all just one, big, very unfortunate mixup.