Taylor Swift’s Label Says ‘Reputation’ Has ‘No Correlation’ With Anniversary of Kanye’s Mom’s Death

#Taylor Swift #Kanye West
08.25.17 1 hour ago

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Last night, Taylor Swift kicked off a whole new controversy with her years-long rival Kanye West, but not the one she had probably hoped to create. Around the same time fans of both artists were poring over her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” trying to pick out which lines were about The Life Of Pablo rapper — “I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage” — people on Twitter began to realize something seemingly egregious about the planned release date for her full album Reputation.

Taylor and her label had advertised that the album would drop later this year on November 10th. What they failed to realize was that that also happens to be be the 10th anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mother Dr. Donda West.

Fans of Kanye were understandably upset at that Taylor would choose to drop the brand new album on a date filled with as much emotional pain as that one, but according to the singer’s record label, the entire thing is just an unfortunate coincidence.

Speaking to Complex, a representative for Universal explained that, “It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases.” They added that “There is no correlation,” between the two dates.

So there you have it, it’s all just one, big, very unfortunate mixup.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP