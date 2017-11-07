It feels like Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Reputation has been on the way for forever now, and presumably, fans are getting tired of the wait. There’s a select group of Swift devotees who didn’t have to wait at all, though: Last month, Swift held secret listening parties of the entire new record with 500 “hand-picked” fans, and in a new video from Swift, we can see that these fanatics had an amazing experience.
Fans met with Taylor in low-lit rooms around the world for “The Reputation Secret Sessions,” and as you’d expect, there was much screaming, dancing, hugging, and overall jubilation. Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and produced some of the new songs, also showed up to the Los Angeles session — “This is like the best show I’ve ever been to,” he told the fans. While there, Swift took time to mingle with fans and pose for photos, giving them a truly meaningful experience:
Which rally was this at again?