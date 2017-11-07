Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It feels like Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Reputation has been on the way for forever now, and presumably, fans are getting tired of the wait. There’s a select group of Swift devotees who didn’t have to wait at all, though: Last month, Swift held secret listening parties of the entire new record with 500 “hand-picked” fans, and in a new video from Swift, we can see that these fanatics had an amazing experience.

Fans met with Taylor in low-lit rooms around the world for “The Reputation Secret Sessions,” and as you’d expect, there was much screaming, dancing, hugging, and overall jubilation. Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and produced some of the new songs, also showed up to the Los Angeles session — “This is like the best show I’ve ever been to,” he told the fans. While there, Swift took time to mingle with fans and pose for photos, giving them a truly meaningful experience: