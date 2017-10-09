About a month ago, Taylor Swift got booed at her friend’s wedding just because she wanted a moment of privacy away from the spotlight. As a fan, it’s important to realize that our favorite musicians are people, and while they are public figures, there’s a proper time and place for us to stare and scream at them in glee. Live in concert is a prime example of that, and this winter, Swift will provide her fans that opportunity, since the first shows in support of her Reputation album have been announced.

In December, Swift will perform at a pair of radio station-sponsored festivals: 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia in San Jose, California on December 2, and the B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago on December 7. Tickets for Jingle Bash are on sale now, while tickets for Poptopia will be available beginning on October 14th.



There’s no news of a full-fledged tour yet, although it seems likely Swift will start a trek around the globe sometime in 2018. It was rumored that her first live performance of next year would take place during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 8th, although ESPN insists that those rumors are just that: rumors, calling them “inaccurate.”