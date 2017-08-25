reputation magazines Vol.1 & Vol. 2 Target exclusive. Nov. 10. Pre-order now. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

With her upcoming album Reputation slated for a November release and the “Look What You Made Me Do” single that just dropped, the Taylor Swift comeback is officially in full swing. The album will presumably be released on all of the usual formats, but Target customers also have another special option: You can now pre-order two different CD bundles that include a different version of a collectible Reputation magazine.

Target notes that both 72-page volumes have unique content that includes “poetry written by Taylor, personal photos, paintings, handwritten lyrics, and more.” The covers also promise fashion portraits, behind the scenes content, and a poster. This looks like a fun piece of memorabilia for fans to scoop up (and it’s only $20), but there’s something interesting that immediately sticks out about the magazine covers: They sure do seem to be overtly influenced by Kanye West’s Yeezy Season clothing line and his The Life Of Pablo tour merch.

The odd thing here, of course, is that “Look What You Made Me Do” is very heavily rumored to be some sort of clap back at Kanye after all the drama between the two over the years. There’s no denying the aesthetic similarities between the covers and Kanye’s merch, though, whether you’re looking at the font choices or the outfits Swift is wearing, both of which would feel right at home in the most recent Yeezy Season lookbook.

It’s impossible to know for sure what the graphic designers were thinking while putting these magazines together, but the eyeball test says that as weird or awkward as it may be, somebody somewhere along the line had Kanye in the back of their mind.