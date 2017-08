A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Taylor Swift’s new album will be called Reputation. She announced this on Instagram today with the above post. The album will be out November 10. See more posts with additional info below, including the fact that the first single will come tomorrow night.

Looking at the way her Instagram is set up now, it becomes clear that the three snake teasers she’s been sharing this week form one full picture of the creature.