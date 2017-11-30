Getty Image

Friday will mark the three week anniversary of Taylor Swift releasing her much-hyped sixth album, Reputation. And while the album is already the best selling record of the year, and has seen the artist knock out memorable performances on SNL and The Tonight Show, it is still only available to listen to if you buy the thing.

That could be changing, though, as a listing has shown up today on Spotify, Pop Crave points out. As you can see below, all the tracks for Swift’s album are listed on the streaming platform, though only the previously available singles are actually available to listen to. This is possibly a precursor to a drop happening tomorrow, which would make sense as Fridays are traditionally when albums become available, or the album’s eventual availability could be farther down the pipeline. As of now, it remains to be seen how this will play out.

Taylor Swift's 'reputation' is finally available for streaming on Spotify. Steam it here: https://t.co/Xb4s4GOTln — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2017

There has also been some speculation that Reputation could be only available to premium Spotify users when it becomes available, but as of now, the experience of not being able to listen to it is exactly the same for both premium and standard users. The star’s long-running and complex relationship with Spotify has been well-documented. For now, you can just keep listening to the non-Grammy nominated “Look What You Made Me Do” and the other three singles on a loop.