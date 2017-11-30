Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Is Now On Spotify, But You Can’t Listen To It

#Taylor Swift
11.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Friday will mark the three week anniversary of Taylor Swift releasing her much-hyped sixth album, Reputation. And while the album is already the best selling record of the year, and has seen the artist knock out memorable performances on SNL and The Tonight Show, it is still only available to listen to if you buy the thing.

That could be changing, though, as a listing has shown up today on Spotify, Pop Crave points out. As you can see below, all the tracks for Swift’s album are listed on the streaming platform, though only the previously available singles are actually available to listen to. This is possibly a precursor to a drop happening tomorrow, which would make sense as Fridays are traditionally when albums become available, or the album’s eventual availability could be farther down the pipeline. As of now, it remains to be seen how this will play out.

There has also been some speculation that Reputation could be only available to premium Spotify users when it becomes available, but as of now, the experience of not being able to listen to it is exactly the same for both premium and standard users. The star’s long-running and complex relationship with Spotify has been well-documented. For now, you can just keep listening to the non-Grammy nominated “Look What You Made Me Do” and the other three singles on a loop.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP