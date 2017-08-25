Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Has A Surprisingly Sexy Co-Writer Credit

#Taylor Swift
08.25.17 37 mins ago

The old Taylor Swift is dead (she said so herself), but so far, the new Taylor Swift is off to a real bang of a start. After days of teasing a new album, we now know that Reputation is on the way, and it’s been preceded by the electronic beat-driven single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Fans of ’90s one-hit wonders may have noticed a not-so-subtle nod to a timeless in classic in the song’s chorus, and props have been given where they’re due: The song’s official credits say that the hook is an interpolation of Right Said Fred’s 1991 hit “I’m Too Sexy.”

The duo was quick to praise the song on Twitter, calling it “a marvelous reinvention”:

After the song’s release, Right Said Fred’s Fred Fairbrass said, “Her team reached out to our publisher about a week ago and to be honest with you we’re really happy with it.” He added that since the duo are fans of Swift, they didn’t bother asking to the hear the final song before signing off on it:

“The idea of her doing something with the track was really interesting and initially, they just told us that it was a very big star who wanted to use it, and then as the conversation went on, it became clear who it was. But we like her, so we were really happy.”

Listen to “Look What You Made Me Do” above, and revisit Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” below.

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSRIGHT SAID FREDTAYLOR SWIFT

