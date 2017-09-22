Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taylor Swift has always been the kind of artist to interact intimately with her fans, whether it was through Tumblr posts, inviting them over to make cookies, or reaching out when she sees them showing her and her music love. So today, Taylor took to the Twitter app to show love to Robert Green’s incredibly sexy, and just downright incredible, choreography to her second single “…Ready For It” — which fans totally love. Check out the full video above, and her heart eye emoji bedeck tweet about it below:

And even if some people aren’t as into “Look What You Made Me Do” for whatever reason, one person is totally here for it — Ellen. Yup, as a long-time Taylor superfan, Ellen did what any ordinary mega celeb would do when it comes to one of the biggest music videos of the year! She inserted herself into it. Watch a clip of that below, which Taylor also shared with her Twitter followers:

Of course, Ellen couldn’t let her many selves be topped by the ones Taylor presented on that stage, and gives a rundown of their many good — and bad — aspects. Watch that parody above and keep an eye out for all things Taylor — November 10 is still a long way off, so there’s sure to be plenty more coming in October.