Taylor Swift’s next album Reputation is only a few weeks away, and just days after commenting on fan’s Instagram posts, it seems that Taylor Swift is ready to announce her new social media platform. Titled “The Swift Life,” in a statement to BusinessWire, Glu Mobile, Inc. said that the platform will be released as a beta in limited territories soon, and “provides a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor!”

“We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life,” said Nick Earl, President & CEO of Glu Mobile in a statement. “The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community. We look forward to its worldwide launch later this year.”

While there is no exact release date yet set for “The Swift Life,” it can be expected in beta form before the end of 2017. Check out a first look of the app below, which features Taylor-centric chat rooms, exclusive giveaways, and interactive Taymojis.

Reputation is out on November 10th, and Swift just announced her first two shows in support of it, set for later this year.

