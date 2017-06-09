At midnight Eastern Time on Thursday night, the moment Taylor Swift fans have long waited for will finally arrive: Taylor’s music will return in full to all streaming services at exactly that moment to be enjoyed by one and all. The announcement came via an Instagram message posted on the TaylorNation account, saying that in honor of her most recent album 1989 selling 10 million copies and receiving a 100 million song certification by the RIAA, she is celebrating by allowing her entire backlog to once again be streamed on Spotify and other platforms. Variety later confirmed the news and the timing.
