The Swift Life

A few days ago, after months of wanting a Nintendo Switch but taking care of other financial priorities first (car repairs, loan payments, putting aside half a grand for an autographed copy of Eminem’s Revival), I finally got my Switch. I excitedly set up my Super Mario Odyssey machine and managed to not completely screw up putting a screen protector on it, and there was much glee.

This weekend, though, instead of spending every conscious hour enjoying what is arguably the best game of the year (Yes, I hear you, Zelda fans), I only spent most conscious hours on it. The rest of the time? I tried making some one-pan mac and cheese from scratch for the first time (it turned out fantastic), did some Christmas shopping (I bought myself purple sneakers, on sale for $19), and dove headfirst into the ultimate Taylor Swift lifestyle thanks to the new “The Swift Life” app.

The app was announced back in October, but what is it?

“We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life,” Glu Mobile President and CEO Nick Earl said of the new Swift-centric social network app. “The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community.”

Functionally, it’s Instagram meets a cheap, scatterbrained mobile game that has too many different types of currencies and rewards systems to make sense of. I decided the best way to figure out what’s even going on here, though, would be to spend three days as a devoted Swiftie and really engage with the app, so that’s what I did.