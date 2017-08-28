Getty Image

More than ever, touring has become the easiest and most dependable way for artists to make their money. Take a look at the list of the biggest money-makers from all of last year and you’ll notice that most of their millions of dollars of revenue was raked in through massive, multi-city concert excursions. In an era where royalties on songs don’t bring in anywhere close to what the did back in the golden age of CDs, or hell, even vinyl — before it became cool again — and where you can only make so many corporate endorsement deals, the concert ticket has become the hottest commodity in the music industry.

Someone who recognizes this reality of course is pop superstar Taylor Swift. Her most recent outing, the 1989 tour sold out stadiums across the globe and netted the singer something around $250 million from the stops in North America alone. It’s practically a given that her next tour will command an even greater amount of demand among her most ardent fans as she grows her pop star appeal for Reputation. With that in mind, it appears that Taylor is looking to maximize those profits even more and has partnered to create a new program with Ticketmaster to make that happen.

The new system is called “Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan” and its unlike anything the concert industry has seen before. Ticketmaster explains the whole thing as an anti-scalper, anti-bot program.