Jimmy Fallon is probably the jolliest host in late night, but there was a lot of hurt behind his smile last night: Yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show was Fallon’s first since his mother passed away, and in his return to TV, Fallon put on a memorable show. He talked about his mother Gloria in a brief and touching tribute, then did the usual late night stuff, and later in the episode, Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance of her Reputation track “New Year’s Day.”

The performance itself was moving, but it turns out that there was more going on than was immediately obvious. Tonight Show writer and producer Mike DiCenzo‏ (who is perhaps most recognizable as his character Mets Bucket Hat Guy) took to Twitter and shared some words about how emotional Swift’s performance really was thanks to a strange coincidence.