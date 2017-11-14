A Jimmy Fallon Writer Shared The Moving, Eerie Story Behind Taylor Swift’s Surprise Performance

#The Tonight Show #Taylor Swift #Jimmy Fallon
11.14.17 1 hour ago

Jimmy Fallon is probably the jolliest host in late night, but there was a lot of hurt behind his smile last night: Yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show was Fallon’s first since his mother passed away, and in his return to TV, Fallon put on a memorable show. He talked about his mother Gloria in a brief and touching tribute, then did the usual late night stuff, and later in the episode, Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance of her Reputation track “New Year’s Day.”

The performance itself was moving, but it turns out that there was more going on than was immediately obvious. Tonight Show writer and producer Mike DiCenzo‏ (who is perhaps most recognizable as his character Mets Bucket Hat Guy) took to Twitter and shared some words about how emotional Swift’s performance really was thanks to a strange coincidence.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Taylor Swift#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonTAYLOR SWIFTTHE TONIGHT SHOWThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP