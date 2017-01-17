Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Young folks like to think we know the internet. We’re hip to the latest meta-memes and general weirdness, we follow the right formula-smashing Twitter accounts and mold our aesthetics based on the appropriate Tumblrs. But I’m here to tell you that we’re living inside a bubble The real internet is fueled by videos of babies being babies and kids doing really well on talent shows.

Far from our own digital world where we trade knowledge of trends and macros, they’ve developed their own currency where 1 like = 1 prayer. But here’s your chance to combine your internet with theirs and break into the mainstream. This 7-year-old performing Taylor Swift‘s “You Belong With Me” on the Phillipine television show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids is an opportunity to slide into normie internet and be there first. Get excited, this is your moment.

And it certainly doesn’t hurt that Xia Vigor absolutely nails her impersonation of T-Swift complete with an era-shifting costume change and trademark red lipstick. There’s even a choreographed routine with cheerleaders. It’s a lot but it’s also adorable and in the absence of anything new from the actual Taylor Swift, it’s kind of all we have. Check out the full performance up top.