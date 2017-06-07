A Reporter Accidentally Discovered That The 1975 Sped Up Sounds Exactly Like Chvrches

06.07.17 9 hours ago

The 1975’s “Somebody Else” is a moody and reflective six minutes of ’80s-inspired synthy goodness, and it turns out that the song’s greatness goes deeper than that, especially when you play it at a different speed than was originally intended. As NME notes, BBC Radio 1 music reporter Steve Holden accidentally played his I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It record at double speed and found that “Somebody Else” was transformed into “a Chvrches-esque banger.”

He’s definitely not wrong; At double speed, “Somebody Else” would clock in at just under three minutes and frankly wouldn’t feel terribly out of place on Chvrches’ 2015 album Every Open Eye. This unintentional discovery revealed that, at least on “Somebody Else,” The 1975 is sort of like slow Chvrches, which amused the latter group’s Martin Doherty. He caught wind of Holden’s tweets and responded, “The real question here is if you play one of our songs at half speed, does it sound like The 1975?”

