Coldplay and The Chainsmokers are a musical enigma. Almost no one will admit to actually liking their songs in a public forum, and yet their music is everywhere. Their songs are like mortar in public spaces, gradually filling up any gaps they can and becoming a solid part of our everyday existence. They just are all over the place. You can’t escape them and after a while you won’t want to.*

So maybe you should get ready to hear “Something Just Like This” everywhere you go for the next six months. The new collab from Coldplay and The Chainsmokers is exactly what you’d think a team-up between the two artists would sound like. It’s got some vague, feel-good mumblings from Coldplay and an ass-simple drop from the Brothers Smoker. Right now you might feel the need to point out that they don’t even follow their idea of “reading books of old” for an entire verse, but talk to us in five months when you’re jamming to this in your car.

They’ll get you. Maybe this time you should just accept it up front.

*None of this applies to “Adventure Of A Lifetime“, which is a great song on any listen.