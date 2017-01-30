The Chainsmokers Announce A Massive Tour And Debut Album

01.30.17

A funny thing happened to me in 2017: I began to like The Chainsmokers. Truly, I had nothing against them until that infamous Billboard interview where they talked about their combined dick size and came off as pretty vapid dudes, but after that I was determined to resist the catchiness of “Closer.”

I managed, but then I heard “Paris” and my grudge disintegrated. Given the pop duo also recently spoke out against Trump, perhaps they’re learning that with great pop star hit-making ability also comes a responsibility to not act like, well, dicks. We’re all just trying our best, I suppose.

The big news out of the Chainsmoker camp today is that after leaving it up to an audience vote, their fans overwhelmingly requested that the duo put out an actual album, so they will. It doesn’t have a name or release date yet, but it’s expected to come this year, and it comes on the heels of “Paris” debuting in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Not too shabby.

They’ve also announced the full dates for a North American tour, which, puzzlingly, does not include a stop in LA. San Diego, here I come. Check out the full dates below and look for more news about their new album coming soon.

