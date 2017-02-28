The Districts’ Fuzzed-Out Pop On ‘Ordinary Day’ Is Anything But

The Districts’ new single “Ordinary Day” makes a great case for patience. It’s a slow-building track that opens with a weary, cracked falsetto over an acoustic strum. But trust in time and take a look at that sound wave. This is a song that’s going places, namely the stratosphere. At the half-minute mark, the song explodes in blast of boot-stomping noise and rarely lets up afterwards.
That the song would go so big is no surprise. The Philly four-piece explains that its dealing with some pretty big feelings at the moment and recorded music to reflect that frame of mind.
“‘Ordinary Day’ deals with a sort of personal alienation and the realization that you and the world you’ve existed in have changed. Sort of the feeling of coming through a tunnel and having no way of relating to things in the same way as before,” singer Robbie Grote said. “Personal lives were in flux and we were sitting around Philly losing our minds.”
In addition to the new music, the band have shared tour dates behind an unnamed new album coming via Fat Possum. Check those out below.
03/09 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
03/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
03/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
03/13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
03/14 – Sun. March 19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
03/25 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
03/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/27 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
04/12 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
04/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward
04/14– Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/17 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
04/18 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock
04/21 – Davenport, IA @ Baked
04/22 – Champaign, IL @ The Accord
04/23 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall
04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
04/28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute
05/22 – Paris, FR @ The French Escape at La Maroquinerie
05/23 – London, UK @ The Dome
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling at Paradiso
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
The Districts’ next album is due out later this year on Fat Possum.
