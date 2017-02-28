The Districts’ Fuzzed-Out Pop On ‘Ordinary Day’ Is Anything But

The Districts’ new single “Ordinary Day” makes a great case for patience. It’s a slow-building track that opens with a weary, cracked falsetto over an acoustic strum. But trust in time and take a look at that sound wave. This is a song that’s going places, namely the stratosphere. At the half-minute mark, the song explodes in blast of boot-stomping noise and rarely lets up afterwards.

That the song would go so big is no surprise. The Philly four-piece explains that its dealing with some pretty big feelings at the moment and recorded music to reflect that frame of mind.

“‘Ordinary Day’ deals with a sort of personal alienation and the realization that you and the world you’ve existed in have changed. Sort of the feeling of coming through a tunnel and having no way of relating to things in the same way as before,” singer Robbie Grote said. “Personal lives were in flux and we were sitting around Philly losing our minds.”

In addition to the new music, the band have shared tour dates behind an unnamed new album coming via Fat Possum. Check those out below.

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

03/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

03/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

03/13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

03/14 – Sun. March 19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

03/25 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

03/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/27 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

04/12 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

04/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward

04/14– Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/17 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

04/18 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

04/21 – Davenport, IA @ Baked

04/22 – Champaign, IL @ The Accord

04/23 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

04/28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute

05/22 – Paris, FR @ The French Escape at La Maroquinerie

05/23 – London, UK @ The Dome

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling at Paradiso

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

The Districts’ next album is due out later this year on Fat Possum.