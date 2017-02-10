Four DIY Powerhouses Are Touring Around SXSW Together

Johnny Fabrizio

Chicago’s The Island of Misfit Toys have existed since 2010, growing and evolving every year since. The band now is comprised of nine members(!), and even has an insanely specific stage plot planned for their next round of live shows. After four years of work, the band finally released their second LP I Made You Something in mid-2015. Grounded by frontman Anthony Sanders, they have been touring almost nonstop since the release, bringing their anthemic, orchestral magnum opus to life across the country.

To put the music in a simpler context, imagine if there was an emo-influenced musical on Broadway, and you have The Island Of Misfit Toys. It’s pretty awesome. Check out I Made You Something — which the band will be carrying the brand-new vinyl repressing of on tour — below.