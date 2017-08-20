Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The anticipation for the Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor fight has officially reached a fever pitch with less than a week to go until fight night. The duo recently agreed to fight in 8-ounce gloves rather than the standard 10-ounce gloves, a switch McGregor feels will allow him to knock Floyd out in two rounds, and a rule change that fans feel will make for a more action packed fight. With all of that going on, The Killers decided to get in on the fun and shoot a new video for their track “The Man,” to hype up the fight.

For the Las Vegas natives, big fights are just a part of the culture of their city, and to celebrate the occasion the group hopped into a boxing ring in the desert for the new video. Showtime helped with the clip as well, splicing behind the scenes videos of the fighters training into the video along with some of their greatest highlights in the ring and the octagon.

The group has their new album Wonderful Wonderful on the way next month, so this is a perfect way for them to get fans excited about not only the fight but their new album as well.