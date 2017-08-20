The Killers Step Into The Ring For A New ‘The Man’ Video To Hype Up The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Floyd Mayweather
Contributing Writer
08.19.17

The anticipation for the Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor fight has officially reached a fever pitch with less than a week to go until fight night. The duo recently agreed to fight in 8-ounce gloves rather than the standard 10-ounce gloves, a switch McGregor feels will allow him to knock Floyd out in two rounds, and a rule change that fans feel will make for a more action packed fight. With all of that going on, The Killers decided to get in on the fun and shoot a new video for their track “The Man,” to hype up the fight.

For the Las Vegas natives, big fights are just a part of the culture of their city, and to celebrate the occasion the group hopped into a boxing ring in the desert for the new video. Showtime helped with the clip as well, splicing behind the scenes videos of the fighters training into the video along with some of their greatest highlights in the ring and the octagon.

The group has their new album Wonderful Wonderful on the way next month, so this is a perfect way for them to get fans excited about not only the fight but their new album as well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightthe killersWonderful Wonderful

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 day ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP