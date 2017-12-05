The National have been turning out loads of music videos on top of making the late-night rounds, even going as far to make a lighthearted clip about how they have played The Late Show With Stephen Colbert more than any other band. But where their expansive and moody rock music is suited for the cover of night or cartoon covers, today they attempted to conquer a less friendly territory: daytime television.

Supporting their latest excellent album, Sleep Well Beast, The National showed up on Ellen to perform the album’s current single, ‘Day I Die.’ The song is already showing some strength at both AAA and Alternative Radio formats, following a successful run for the album’s first single, ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness.’ The band’s performance of the song didn’t lighten the mood for the morning audience, but felt a similar energy and lighting scheme to how the band plays the song nightly near the end of their set, even opening the tune with an exuberant percussion breakdown. By the end of the song, leader Matt Berninger showed off some dance moves, host Ellen was howling in approval, and everyone in the audience got a copy of the album.

Check out The National’s performance of ‘Day I Die’ in the video above.